AP National News
By
Published 12:46 PM

Pfizer shots protect kids from severe COVID even in omicron

By LAURAN NEERGAARD
AP Medical Writer

A new government report shows Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine gave children 5 and older strong protection against hospitalization and death even during the omicron surge. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the new data Tuesday. A day earlier, a study from New York raised the question of whether the vaccine is less effective in children ages 5 to 11, especially against milder infections. Younger kids get a smaller dose than teens. But CDC data from additional states doesn’t suggest an age problem. Vaccines generally are less effective against omicron infection but still protect against severe outcomes.

