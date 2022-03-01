Peace in Taiwan Strait a global concern, says Mullen

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Former Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen says maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is “not just a U.S. interest, but also a global one.” Mullen made his comments Wednesday during a visit to Taiwan that comes amid the backdrop of Russia’s war against Ukraine. That conflict has drawn some parallels to China’s threat to use force to annex the self-governing island it considers its own territory. Mullen said the visit by his delegation “reflects the bipartisan nature of support for the United States’ strong partnership with Taiwan.” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan would continue to bolster its defenses against China and said the resistance of the Ukrainian people was an inspiration.