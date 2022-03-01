New York GOP picks Rep. Lee Zeldin as gubernatorial nominee

By MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s Republican Party leaders nominated U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as their candidate for governor. At a convention on Long Island Tuesday, Zeldin said he’s running “so the people feel they are back in control of their government again.” He could still face a primary challenger in June. Other candidates include businessman Harry Wilson, who last week launched a $12 million television advertisement campaign, and Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Any Republican candidate faces tough odds in New York, where registered Democrats outnumber GOP voters by more than 2 to 1.