Mexico: Videotaped ‘massacre’ may have been gun battle

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a suspected massacre of about a dozen men seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen may have in fact just been a shootout between rival factions of the same cartel. The assistant secretary of public safety said no bodies have appeared, and bullet holes where the men were standing don’t look like those made by a firing squad. But the scenario that Ricardo Mejía described Tuesday could explain why the gunmen went to such pains to erase the confrontation, including power-washing blood from the street. Both the gunmen and their victims apparently belonged to the same drug cartel, and the Jalisco cartel frowns on internal battles.