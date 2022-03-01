Man pleads guilty to burning tire marks on LGBTQ streetscape

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man participating in a rally for former President Donald Trump pleaded guilty Tuesday to burning tire marks across a gay-pride streetscape in South Florida last summer. Court records show 20-year-old Alexander Jerich pleaded guilty Tuesday in Palm Beach County circuit court to felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor reckless driving. A sentencing date wasn’t immediately set. Officials say Jerich joined a convoy of about 30 vehicles last June to celebrate Trump’s birthday in Delray Beach. A video that quickly went viral showed a white pickup truck adorned with a Trump flag and registered to Jerich’s father burn tire marks into a rainbow design painted on the road at an intersection.