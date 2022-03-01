Man gets 41 years for killing, dismembering daughter

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man was sentenced Monday to 41 years in prison for killing his 43-year-old daughter, then leaving her dismembered remains at a dumpster. Malik Samartaney, previously known as Lawrence Banks, was convicted in October of second-degree murder and unauthorized disposal of a body in the 2019 slaying of Dominique Foster. The Baltimore Sun reports that prosecutors said Samartaney killed Foster after expressing outrage at her drug addiction. Police couldn’t link Samartaney to the crime with DNA evidence or a murder weapon. He asked the judge for mercy, insisting he didn’t kill her. The defense plans to appeal.