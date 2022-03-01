Liberal wins traditional pancake race against England

LIBERAL, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman won a narrow victory over her counterpart in England in the traditional Pancake Day race. Whitney Hay of Liberal, Kansas, ran the 415-yard course in 1 minute, 7 seconds on Tuesday. That beat Katie Godof of Olney, England, who ran her race in 1 minute, 10 seconds. The annual trans-Atlantic pancake-flipping race between Olney and Liberal began in 1950. It wasn’t held last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hay, a 21-year-old student at Southwestern College in Winfield, also won the Liberal segment of the race in 2020 but Olney won that year’s race. Each woman must flip a pancake in a frying pan at the start and at the finish of the race.