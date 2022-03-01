Lawsuit: Texas investigating parents of transgender youth

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

The parents of a transgender teenager in Texas say in a lawsuit that the state is investigating them after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered officials to look into reports of gender-confirming care for kids as abuse. The parents of the 16-year-old girl asked a state judge Tuesday to block Texas from investigating them and the parents of other transgender youth under a directive Abbott issued last week. Abbott issued the directive following a nonbinding legal opinion by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton labeling certain gender confirming treatments as child abuse.