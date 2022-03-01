Ex-girlfriend tosses man’s dog off condo balcony in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 46-year-old woman has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after throwing a 3-year-old pug named Bucky off of a seventh-floor balcony Clearwater condominium during an argument with her ex-boyfriend. Eric Adeson told Clearwater police investigators the woman also threw his keys and cellphone over the balcony Sunday. He says they had dated for several months. The dog was found dead on the pavement below. Adeson’s attorney filed a civil complaint against the woman Monday, seeking $30,000 in damages. Adeson says the woman smelled of alcohol and was verbally abusive when she came to his condo Sunday. He had asked her to leave before she threw the dog.