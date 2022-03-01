Duke Fakir details the Four Tops musical bond in new book

By KRISTIN M. HALL

AP Entertainment Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Four Tops first sang together at a high school party in Detroit and their musical bond would carry them to the top of the charts. The last surviving member of the famous Motown harmony group, Abdul “Duke” Fakir, is releasing a new memoir called “I’ll Be There” coming out in May. Fakir said the book is a love story because their goal was to spread love through their music. Their harmonies helped define the Motown sound with hits like “I Can’t Help Myself,” “Baby I Need Your Loving” and “Reach Out, I’ll Be There.” Fakir described working with Berry Gordy Jr. at Motown Records as a musical academy full of talented artists.