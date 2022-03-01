Australian prime minister diagnosed with COVID-19

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he has tested positive for COVID-19 but will continue his official duties while isolating. Morrison said in a statement that he is “experiencing flu-like symptoms and will be recovering over the next week.” He says he is isolating in his official Sydney residence and will continue working as prime minister, focusing on the government’s responses to the Ukraine war and devastating floods on Australia’s east coast. Morrison held a news conference with Defense Minister Peter Dutton earlier Tuesday in which the government promised $50 million in missiles, ammunition and other military hardware for Ukraine.