Arizona Republican who backs white nationalism is censured

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate has censured Republican Wendy Rogers, whose embrace of white nationalism and calls for violence drew bipartisan condemnation. Rogers has long faced fierce opposition from Democrats and a handful of Republicans for her offensive comments on social media. Pressure mounted within the GOP this week after she said last weekend that her political opponents should face a “newly built set of gallows.” Rogers spoke at the America First Political Action Conference, which is a white nationalist gathering. Her threatening comments were the basis for the censure that was approved on Tuesday.