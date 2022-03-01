3 killed in Philippine army attack on Muslim militant camp

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine troops backed by fighter jets attacked a remote camp of Muslim militants linked to the Islamic State group in a predawn assault in the country’s south that left two insurgents and a soldier dead. Military officials say two soldiers were wounded in the assault on the camp of about 50 Dawlah Islamiya group fighters in Lanao del Sur province. They say air force fighter jets dropped a dozen bombs as army troops launched a ground attack. The gunmen fled after the airstrikes The Philippine military has been launching offensives against small Muslim armed groups linked to a deadly 2017 siege of southern Marawi city.