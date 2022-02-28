Wisconsin school leader charged for confining students

SURING, Wis. (AP) — The lead administrator of a Wisconsin public school system has been charged with false imprisonment after six female students said she asked them to take off some of their clothes in a search for vaping devices. Court documents say Suring Schools superintendent Kelly Casper is accused of holding the girls in a high school bathroom Jan. 18 while she and the school nurse asked them to strip to their underwear. Oconto County District Attorney Edward Burke Jr. says the students did not consent to confinement, nor were they given the opportunity to leave or call their parents. The 51-year-old Casper is charged with six counts of false imprisonment. If convicted, she could face six years in prison on each count.