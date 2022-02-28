US and 10 other countries condemn North Korea missile launch

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and 10 other countries are condemning North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch as “unlawful and destabilizing” and urging the U.N. Security Council to condemn it as well. In a joint statement on Monday, the 11 nations urged all countries to implement Security Council resolution that obligate North Korea to abandon its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs and implement U.N. sanctions. The joint statement said North Korea has launched a number of ballistic missiles this year in violation of U.N. resolutions. The countries urge North Korea to take the path of diplomacy and promote peace.