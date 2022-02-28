Turkish opposition vows return to parliamentary democracy

By SUZAN FRASER

Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The leaders of six opposition parties in Turkey have pledged to bring back parliamentary democracy which would scrap the executive presidential system introduced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The parties’ leaders on Monday signed a 48-page declaration confirming their resolve to introduce a “Strengthened Parliamentary System” should they unseat Erdogan in elections next year. Erdogan inaugurated a presidential system in 2018 that abolished the office of the prime minister and concentrated most powers in the hands of the president. The new system envisaged by the six opposition parties would, among other things, revive the office of the prime minister and restore the president’s largely symbolic powers.