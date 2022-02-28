Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in decades

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate their homes and many more have been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia’s southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in decades. Scores of residents spent hours trapped on their roofs in recent days by a fast-rising river in the town of Lismore in northern New South Wales state. Dozens of cars were trapped on a bridge in the nearby town Woodburn over Monday night. Officials says up to 50 people were rescued from the bridge early Tuesday. The New South Wales government says 40,000 people have been ordered to evacuate, while 300,000 others had been placed under evacuation warnings.