The Chicks head back on tour in 2022 after long break

By KRISTIN M. HALL

AP Entertainment Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Multi-platinum trio The Chicks are heading back on tour this summer, their first major outing since 2017 and first shows since releasing their fifth studio album “Gaslighter.” The 13-time Grammy winners will hit 27 North American cities starting in June and running through August. Martie Maguire said she’s been picturing a tour since they started recording the 2020 album, their first studio album in 14 years. They are reuniting with singer-songwriter Patty Griffin, who is opening some of the shows along with Jenny Lewis. Tickets go on sale on Friday.