Pair charged in Seattle woman’s death arrested in Cambodia

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say two women who were accused of cutting off their ankle monitors and fleeing after they were charged in the Texas stabbing death of a Seattle woman have been arrested in Cambodia. Nina Marano and her wife, Lisa Dykes, were arrested last week by Cambodian police with assistance from the FBI. They are among three people charged in the October 2020 death of Marisela Botello-Valadez, who was fatally stabbed while visiting a friend in Dallas. Marano and Dykes were free on $500,000 bonds when they removed their GPS trackers on Christmas Day. Dykes’ lawyer, Heath Harris, told The Dallas Morning News that their fleeing wasn’t evidence of guilt. He said the women feared their co-defendant in the case.