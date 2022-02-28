Man saved after clinging to ice chunk in Alaska’s Cook Inlet

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man clung to a chunk of ice in Alaska’s Cook Inlet for over 30 minutes Saturday before he was rescued. Alaska Wildlife Troopers say 45-year-old Jamie Snedden of Homer was treated for hypothermia and is expected to fully recover. Snedden was reported to have been walking along the shoreline when ice broke free and he drifted out into Cook Inlet. Alaska Wildlife Trooper Jeremy Baum arrived and saw Snedden clinging to the ice chunk. Only his head and arms were above the frigid water. A good Samaritan vessel arrived at the same time as the trooper in a pack raft. Snedden was pulled aboard the fishing vessel and taken back to shore.