‘Magical’ ending for ‘Better Things’ fifth and final season

By BROOKE LEFFERTS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — “Better Things” showrunner Pamela Adlon always has a specific vision and message in her work. The comedy is known for finding poignancy in life’s mundane moments, and shining a light on minor characters. The fifth and final season’s episodes provide growth and resolution for many. It’s important to Adlon to amplify different voices, and there’s a menagerie of people in protagonist Sam Fox’s world, of varying ages, genders and races. Adlon says she’s pleased that the storylines seem to be resonating. She acts, co-writes, and directs all 10 episodes of the final season, which start airing on FX and Hulu this week.