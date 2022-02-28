Interim Miami police chief gets job after controversial pick

MIAMI (AP) — After filling in on an interim basis following the firing of the embattled former police chief of Miami, a long-time member of the law enforcement agency was named its head. Manuel Morales was picked as chief of the Miami Police Department on Monday, four months after he was named to the position on an interim basis. Morales has been with the police department since 1994. Morales’ predecessor, Art Acevedo, was fired in October after only six months on the job. Acevedo began making waves almost immediately after he was sworn in in April by taking over internal affairs and making significant changes to his command staff.