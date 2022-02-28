Indianapolis officer, suspect shot in exchange of gunfire

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say an Indianapolis police officer was shot and seriously wounded and a suspect was critically wounded in a shootout as officers responded to the scene of an automobile crash. Police said Monday the officer was hospitalized in serious but stable condition following the Sunday night shooting, while the male suspect was later upgraded from critical to serious condition. Police said the shooting happened after two officers were dispatched about 10 p.m. to the scene of a reported accident where dispatchers were told that a male was exposing himself and also that a male in a red vehicle was “acting strange.” Police say the shootout occurred after witnesses directed officers to the red vehicle.