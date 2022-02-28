GOP lawsuit looks to throw out absentee voting in Arizona

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Republican Party is asking the state Supreme Court to rule that vote by mail is unconstitutional. The GOP’s request would upend the election procedures used by 90% of voters in a battleground state that will be crucial to determining which party controls the U.S. Senate after the 2022 election. The suit drew swift condemnation from Democrats who said the GOP is attacking a secure and popular method of voting. The lawsuit comes amid GOP efforts on many fronts to remake the system for casting and counting votes.