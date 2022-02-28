Former top US defense officials to visit Taiwan amid tension

By JOHNSON LAI

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A delegation of former U.S. defense officials is visiting Taiwan this week in a sign of stepped-up communication between the sides amid the looming threat from China. Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Michael Mullen is leading the five-person delegation that is due to arrive later Tuesday and is scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and other top officials during their two-day visit. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is visiting separately and will meet Tsai and address a forum. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has drawn fresh attention to China’s threat to use force to annex self-governing democratic Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory.