EXPLAINER: UN ‘house on fire’ climate report key to action

By SETH BORENSTEIN and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

The United Nations has a new report out Monday on how climate change is harming people and the planet. These reports are crucial to world leaders because they use it as a roadmap in international negotiations on trying to curb global warming. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change puts out a series of reports every five to seven years. This one is all about what climate change means to people in their daily lives, including heat waves, floods, droughts, rising seas, extinctions and worsening health. One scientist calls it the “Your House is On Fire” report.