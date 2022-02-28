Biden denies Navarro, Flynn privilege claims in 1/6 probe

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has denied executive privilege claims made by former Trump administration officials Peter Navarro and Michael Flynn in response to congressional subpoenas from the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. White House deputy counsel Jonathan Su delivered the rejections in letters Monday to Navarro and Flynn. The two men are among many in former President Donald Trump’s orbit who have claimed executive privilege in order to delay or avoid cooperating with the nine-member panel’s investigation — often at the behest of Trump.