Army says shootout with Israeli forces kills 2 Palestinians

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli and Palestinian officials say two Palestinians were killed in a shootout with Israeli forces that entered a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank to arrest a suspected militant. One of those killed early on Tuesday in the Jenin camp was identified as a 22-year-old member of the militant group Islamic Jihad, killed by a gunshot to the head. The second man was identified as an 18-year-old. In the raid, Israeli troops had surrounded the home of the wanted man who turned himself in. A firefight ensued during and after the arrest. Israeli forces routinely carry out arrest raids in parts of the West Bank under Palestinian autonomous rule.

