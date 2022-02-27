Ukrainian men return from abroad to fight Russian invasion

MEDYKA, Poland (AP) — While tens of thousands of refugees are leaving Ukraine amid Russia’s attack on the country, some Ukrainian men and women are returning home from across Europe to help defend their homeland. At the checkpoint in Medyka, in southeastern Poland, many were standing in a line early Sunday to cross into Ukraine. The men were planning to fight for their country and said they were not afraid. Women are returning to take care of children, freeing up men to fight. Meanwhile, at least 150,000 people have fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion, the U.N. refugee agency said Saturday. It did not give figures for those going to Ukraine.