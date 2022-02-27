Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russians probe Kharkiv

By The Associated Press

Ukrainians have awoken Sunday after a third night of Russia’s massive assault to street fighting in the country’s second largest city, Kharkhiv. While fighting seems to be waning around the capital, Kyiv, Russian forces are focusing on the country’s southern coast while also probing the inner defenses of Kharkiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to hold peace talks in neighboring Belarus because it is supporting the Russian attack. Zelenskyy says Ukraine will only meet on neutral ground. The United Nations’ refugee agency has updated the number of Ukrainians who have fled to other countries to 368,000. Germany has dedicated 100 billion euros to raise its defense spending above 2% of GDP.