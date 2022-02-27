Ukraine files genocide case against Russia at UN’s top court

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ukraine has launched a case against Russia at the United Nations’ highest court accusing Moscow of planning genocide and asking for the court to intervene to halt the invasion and order Russia to pay reparations. The case made public Sunday also asks the International Court of Justice, based in The Hague, to indicate “provisional measures” ordering Moscow to “immediately suspend the military operations” that it launched on Feb. 24. The case says Russia invaded Ukraine based on false claims of genocide in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine and now is planning genocidal acts in Ukraine.