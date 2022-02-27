Taliban official says dozens of criminals arrested in sweeps

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban government spokesman says the group’s forces have arrested dozens of criminals, kidnappers and smugglers in operations across Kabul. The clearance operations began in the capital and neighboring provinces two days ago, and will continue, Zabiullah Mujahid said in a press conference on Sunday. The aim was to collect weapons and arrest suspects, he added. Hundreds of light and heavy weapons were confiscated, including rocket-launchers and grenades, he said. Over 60,000 rounds of ammunition were also uncovered, as well as 13 armored vehicles and 13 tons of gunpowder and explosives.