Russians hold anti-war rallies amid ominous threats by Putin

MOSCOW (AP) — Russians in cities spanning from Moscow to Siberia have taken to the streets again to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Demonstrators held posters and marched in city centers, chanting “No to war!” as President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear deterrent to be put on high alert, upping the ante in the Kremlin’s standoff with the West and stoking fears of a nuclear war. Protests in Russia against the invasion started on Thursday and have continued every day since then, even as Russian police have moved swiftly to detain hundreds of people each day. Tthe OVD-Info rights group that tracks political arrests, says police detained at least 356 Russians in 32 cities Sunday over anti-war demonstrations.