Quiet night in Ukraine capital even as Russia tensions flare

By YURAS KARMANAU, JIM HEINTZ, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert, but the explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the start of the invasion largely subsided around Ukraine’s capital overnight as the Kremlin’s military operation has been slowed by an outgunned but determined resistance. Ukraine’s embattled leader, meanwhile, agreed to talks with Moscow and Western nations planned to send arm and other supplies to the country’s defenders.