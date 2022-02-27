Skip to Content
MoonPies and Merry Widows: Mardi Gras hits Mobile, Alabama

By JAY REEVES
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s port city is holding a main event of its Carnival season, a quirky bash honoring the man credited with helping make the nation’s first Mardi Gras celebration what it is. Joe Cain Day roared back to life Sunday after taking a year off because of the pandemic. Marchers tossed MoonPie treats, colorful beads, stuffed animals and plastic cups from floats, some of them homemade. Joe Cain Day is named for a clerk who started Mobile’s modern Mardi Gras by dressing up and parading through town in the late 1860s after the Civil War.

