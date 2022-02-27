In Rio de Janeiro, dog owners defy ban on Carnival parties

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Dozens of dogs and their owners in Rio de Janeiro have challenged a city ban on street parties and gathered for their annual Carnival parade. The dressed-up dogs participated in the traditional costume contest inside a private club in a Rio neighborhood. There was Lula dressed as a pink fairy, Cristal as a ballerina with a fuchsia tutu, and Elisa as a queen wearing a golden crown imprinted with red sapphires. The furry gathering happened Sunday in spite of restrictions imposed in January because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Carnival has been postponed to April and street parties banned.