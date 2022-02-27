Germany’s move to help arm Ukraine signals historic shift

By EMILY SCHULTHEIS

Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — Germany’s stunning decision to send anti-tank weapons and surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine — citing “a new reality” — is nothing less than a historic break with its post-World War II foreign and security policy. With the move, Germany abandoned its traditional refusal to export weapons to conflict zones and its reluctance to forcefully challenge Russia. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had ushered in a new era that required a dramatically different response. He said Germany is sending anti-tank weapons and surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine, committing 100 billion euros ($113 billion) to a special fund for its armed forces, and raising its defense spending above 2 percent of GDP.