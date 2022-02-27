BP exiting stake in Russian oil and gas company Rosneft

BP says it’s exiting its share in Rosneft, a state-owned Russian oil and gas company. BP has held a 19.75% stake in Rosneft since 2013. The British company also said its CEO, Bernard Looney, and former BP executive Bob Dudley will immediately resign from Rosneft’s board. Looney says he’s been deeply shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine and and it has caused BP to fundamentally rethink the company’s position with Rosneft.