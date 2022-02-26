UN refugee agency: nearly 120,000 Ukrainians have fled

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion. The number was going up fast as Ukrainians grabbed their belongings and rushed to escape from a deadly Russian onslaught. A U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees official described the situation as “very fluid and changing by the hour.” The agency expects up to 4 million Ukrainians could flee if the situation deteriorates further. The U.N. official said most were heading to neighboring Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, and even some into Belarus — from where some Russian forces entered Ukraine.