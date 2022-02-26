Trayvon Martin’s mother: ‘Don’t give up’ fight for justice

NEW YORK (AP) — The mother of Trayvon Martin is marking the 10th anniversary of her son’s death by thanking those who sought justice for her family and urging them to continue to fight. Sybrina Fulton attended Saturday’s meeting of the National Action Network, the civil rights organization founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton in New York City. Her son was 17 when he was shot and killed in Sanford, Florida in 2012 while walking back from a store. The shooter, George Zimmerman, confronted the teenager after telling authorities he looked suspicious. The shooting refocused attention on race and justice in the United States. Zimmerman was acquitted of second-degree murder in 2013.