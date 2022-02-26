Tight security as thousands make annual Iraq pilgrimage

BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of pilgrims clad in black are making their way on foot towards a gold-domed shrine in northwestern Baghdad, part of a weeklong procession to commemorate the death of a revered figure in Shiite Islam. Most streets in the Iraqi capital were closed Saturday due to the large number of pilgrims descending on Baghdad from southern and central provinces. Tents were set up along the route leading to the shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, who died at the end of the eighth century. The march comes amid Iraqi frustration with political leaders who have been unable to form a government, more than four months since Iraqis voted in general elections.