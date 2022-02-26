Russian official issues stark threats to the West

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian official says that Moscow may respond to Western sanctions by opting out of the last nuclear arms deal with the U.S., cutting diplomatic ties with Western nations and freezing their assets. The statement by Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, comes as Russia’s ties with the West dived to new lows over its invasion of Ukraine. Medvedev warned that Moscow could also restore the death penalty after it was removed from Europe’s top rights group. The sanctions placed new tight restrictions on Russian financial operations, imposed a draconian ban on technology exports to Russia and froze the assets of Putin and his foreign minister.