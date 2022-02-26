Prayers and despair: Ukrainians in the US decry invasion

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM and ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

Ukrainians in the United States are praying for friends and family, donating money and supplies, and registering outrage. They’re pleading for the world to do more as Russia launches a full-scale invasion of its neighbor. There’s also a sense of helplessness as war unfolds thousands of miles away. In one Cleveland suburb, a 39-year-old who emigrated to the U.S. 20 years ago says she worries about her father in Ukraine. He took shelter in his basement as explosions rocked the area around him. U.S. immigration lawyers say they’re hearing from desperate Ukrainians. But there’s little chance the U.S. will take them in.