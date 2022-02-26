Police: Basketball dispute prompts shooting at Jewish center

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say they are searching for a person who shot and wounded two men inside a Jewish community center in an apparent dispute connected to a basketball game. Lt. Shane Foley says investigators do not believe there is any religious motivation connected to the Saturday shooting. Investigators believe the suspect had left the center and the surrounding area after the shooting. Foley said both of the wounded men were in stable condition at a hospital. Police did not immediately release more information about the wounded men or the suspected shooter.