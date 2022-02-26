North Korea fires suspected missile into sea off east coast

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off of its eastern coast. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch happened Sunday morning but did not provide further details. Japan’s prime minister’s office also says North Korea has fired a possible missile. Some experts say North Korea is trying to pressure the U.S. government to make concessions like sanctions relief amid long-stalled disarmament talks. North Korea last month conducted seven rounds of missile tests. North Korea later halted testing activity after the start of the Winter Olympics in China. China is North Korea’s only major ally.