No notes, same logo: Dr. Oz’s campaign is like his TV show

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Oz is making his way around Pennsylvania as a candidate for U.S. Senate in town hall-style settings that seem very much like the TV studio where he once presided. Even his campaign logo looks just like his TV show logo for the “Dr. Oz Show.” Mehmet Oz is relying on his celebrity and comfort speaking to people contemporaneously to help distinguish himself from his Republican competitors. But it’s unclear whether Oz can harness broad appeal and whether he has enough heft at a moment when the country is facing economic headwinds and a burgeoning war in Europe.