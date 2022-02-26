India walks tightrope over calls for Russia’s isolation

By ASHOK SHARMA and AIJAZ HUSSAIN

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has abstained from voting on a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding that Russia cease its invasion of Ukraine. Experts say the decision does not mean support for Moscow but reflects India’s reliance on its Cold War ally for energy, weapons and support in conflicts with neighbors. In the past, India depended on Soviet support and its veto power in the Security Council in its dispute over Kashmir with its longtime rival Pakistan. It also needs Moscow’s support in its border conflict with China, which left 20 Indian troops dead in 2020. India has already bought Russia’s sophisticated missile systems, which it considers to be critical in countering China. But the acquisition also brings India at risk of U.S. sanctions.