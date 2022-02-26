Hundreds of Pakistani students stuck in Ukraine since attack

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — The families of hundreds of Pakistani students stuck in Ukraine following the Russian invasion are urging their government to help bring them home. At a media briefing late Friday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Pakistani embassy had been temporarily moved from Kyiv to Ternopil on the border with Poland, to facilitate evacuations. Media reports say some 1500 Pakistanis, including 500 students, have been stuck in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on Thursday. Syed Waqar Abbas, a software engineering student in Kharkiv National University, is among the students in Ukraine waiting for consular help. His family in the southern port city of Karachi said Saturday that they remain worried about his safety.