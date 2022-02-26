Finland, Sweden brush off Moscow’s warning on joining NATO

By JARI TANNER

Associated Press

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland and Sweden have brushed off warnings from neighboring Russia that their possible joining NATO would trigger “serious military-political consequences” from Moscow. A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry Friday voiced concern about what it described as efforts by the United States and some of its allies to “drag” Finland and Sweden into NATO and warned that Moscow would be forced to take retaliatory measures if they join the alliance. Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said Saturday that “we’ve heard this before.” Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said Friday only Sweden would decide on its security policy.