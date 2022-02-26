Crime watch: ICC prosecutor is monitoring Ukraine invasion

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor has put combatants and their commanders on notice that he is monitoring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has jurisdiction to prosecute war crimes and crimes against humanity. But, at the same time, Prosecutor Karim Khan acknowledges that he cannot investigate the crime of aggression. Western leaders have labeled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to invade Ukraine an act of aggression. The global treaty that established the Hague-based court in 2002 has been updated to include the crime of aggression since 2018. But Khan said he does not have jurisdiction over the crime because neither Ukraine nor Russia are among the court’s 123 member states.